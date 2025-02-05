CA Attorney General Rob Bonta ensures undocumented immigrants are safe at schools

"In California all students have the right to an education regardless of their immigration status, or anyone in their family."

California officials are stepping up to reassure undocumented communities, especially in schools, that they're protected and supported.

California officials are stepping up to reassure undocumented communities, especially in schools, that they're protected and supported.

California officials are stepping up to reassure undocumented communities, especially in schools, that they're protected and supported.

California officials are stepping up to reassure undocumented communities, especially in schools, that they're protected and supported.

VISALIA, Calif. -- The Department of Homeland Security says federal officials have arrested and deported thousands of people since President Donald Trump signed an executive order focused on immigration.

The administration says many of those arrested are violent criminals, but others fear people without criminal backgrounds may be getting caught in the crosshairs.

On Tuesday, California's Attorney General Rob Bonta doubled down on his promise to fight for the rights of migrants.

Bonta highlighted his team's efforts to ensure undocumented immigrants in the state feel safe.

Especially those on school campuses.

"If ICE shows up, the school should alert their local education agency administrator and legal counsel immediately. They should ask to see the officer's credentials and any documentation that would authorize school access," explains Bonta.

On Monday, California's Assembly endorsed up to $50 million in funding for legal battles and to help groups defend undocumented immigrants facing deportation.

RELATED: CA Assembly approves $50M to defend immigrants, protect state policies from Trump plans

In a post to X on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said federal officials have arrested more than 8700 immigrants and deported nearly 6,000 people.

They say many face charges including homicide, human trafficking and drug offenses.

"Tens of millions of people have poured across this border under Joe Biden's administration unchecked. We have no idea who they are. We have no idea where they're coming from. We have no idea what their intentions are," U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says.

And as deportation reports have increased questions among undocumented communities- Attorney General Bonta reassures people they are protected.

"In California, all students have the right to an education regardless of their immigration status, or anyone in their family," Bonta said. "Every child and family also has the right to keep education records and personal information confidential."

Bonta adds that parents can decide to change their emergency contacts to a trusted individual.

Visalia Unified is the largest district in the South Valley. They say students and staff are safe on campus.

As there are laws they must follow before anyone enters the campus.

"Both California code and educational code and our board policy states that we are prohibited from sharing immigration status of a student and their families," says Cristina Gutierrez, with Visalia Unified School District.

The district says they are also prohibited from documenting immigration status, so they don't have any of those details on record.

Leaders emphasize that school is a safe place to be and mention their primary focus is on education, and beyond that, connecting families to resources they may need.

"We have taken a personalized approach to the way we communicate with our families, so this includes all our staff, principal, key leadership, school workers, who are having these conversations with our parents in these trusted environments," says Cristina.

Visalia Unified says they do have their family center in Downtown, and families are welcome to visit and be connected with any resources.

This location is open to all families in the community, you don't need to be a part of VUSD to receive help.