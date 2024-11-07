CA AG Rob Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term

California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.

CA AG Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term

CA AG Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.

CA AG Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.

CA AG Bonta in San Francisco to share plans for 2nd Trump term California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Attorney General Rob Bonta will be in San Francisco to discuss how the state is getting ready for a second Trump administration.

Bonta told Politico earlier this week his team has been preparing arguments on "almost every issue" that could possibly arise during Trump's presidency.

MORE: California leaders preparing once again to face off with Trump, defend state's policies

The issues range from abortion to gun control.

He'll outline those plans at Crissy Field at 10:15 a.m. and you can watch his remarks on this page.