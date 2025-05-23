Community health centers, patients worried about Newsom's proposed cuts to Medi-Cal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed major cuts to Medi-Cal, and the nonprofit hospitals that serve low-income people say the consequences could be devastating.

The state is currently facing a budget shortfall of $12 billion, and if Newsom gets his way, California's version of Medicaid would see cuts.

"I think it's his legacy that Gov. Newsom got California to universal coverage, so almost every single person in the state has access to coverage," said President and CEO of St. John's Community Health Jim Mangia. "For the governor to cut back the very program he expanded at this time seems politically challenged, but also, morally problematic. We have to support the people who work and build this economy, and all that we're asking for is that they continue to receive healthcare services so they can work."

Newsom has proposed no new Medi-Cal applications for adults who are undocumented starting in 2026, and in 2027, undocumented Californians on Medi-Cal would pay a $100 monthly premium.

Mangia said nonprofit hospitals that serve undocumented patients would see a reduction in payments as they depend on being reimbursed.

"The cuts that the governor is proposing are much worse than the cuts the Republicans are proposing in Washington," he said. "He's basically destroying access to Medi-Cal for a large percentage of California's population."

Salvador Rodriguez of South Los Angeles, a father of three who works as a landscaper, has had to miss work recently due to a thyroid issue.

When he doesn't work, he obviously misses out on pay, which is why the health coverage he receives through Medi-Cal is so important.

St. John's Community Health doesn't believe it will have to shut down its 28 clinics in Southern California if Newsom's proposed cuts to Medi-Cal take effect, but hospital officials will have to seriously cut back on the services they can provide, which could mean layoffs and lack of access to medication and doctor's visits.

As of January 1, 2024, undocumented immigrants ages 26 to 49 were allowed to qualify for Medi-Cal, regardless of their immigration status.

According to St. John's Health Centers, this allowed some of the lowest income populations to get treatment, afford medication, and improve their health.

"This is just really, really shocking and devastating for him to want to turn around and not continue what he has started," said St. John's Community Health Family Nurse Practitioner Bukola Olusanya. "Some of them can't even pay $5 to get a medication. Now we're talking about $100."

