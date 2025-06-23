California Democratic lawmakers say proposed cuts to Medicaid could have devastating effects

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A sweeping Republican-led proposal is drawing sharp criticism from California Democrats and health care leaders, who say it could gut Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans, including those enrolled in Medi-Cal, California's version of the program.

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said the bill, which the Trump administration has dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," would have devastating effects on hospitals and patients alike.

"If signed into law by the president (it) could mean emergency rooms like this will fill up and hospitals across the country will close," Aguilar said.

At the heart of the criticism: deep cuts to Medicaid, the joint federal-state program that supports low-income families, children, seniors and people with disabilities.

"Why are House Republicans doing this?" said Aguilar. "They're taking away healthcare to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and wealthy corporations."

But Republican lawmakers argue that changes like work requirements, tighter eligibility checks, and penalize states that provide undocumented immigrants with health insurance will reduce fraud, save taxpayer dollars, and ensure the program is preserved for those who qualify.

In California, more than 14 million people rely on Medi-Cal.

"Medicaid is a lifeline for many of my patients. In fact, 60-70% of our patients are funded by Medicaid one way or another, and it is important that they get the care that they need," said Dr. Travis Henson, an emergency physician at St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino.

Henson said cuts would reduce access to preventive care, leading to more ER visits and straining already-limited hospital resources.

Programs supporting children and people with disabilities could also be affected.

Ronika Wijerathna, a mother in Corona, said her daughter, who has autism, has made significant strides thanks to Medi-Cal coverage.

"It has been a lifesaver and she has progressed so much from becoming completely non-verbal at three to talking... not as a 6-year-old, but definitely communicating her needs and wants," she said.

Wijerathna fears that proposed cuts would jeopardize her daughter's development.

"For all that progress to regress because now we don't have the funding or the affordability between my husband and I working full-time jobs is very scary," she said.