California Democrats eye future leadership as Kamala Harris weighs gubernatorial run

Despite more than a dozen declared candidates in the race to replace Newsom, the clearest front-runner may still be Kamala Harris.

Despite more than a dozen declared candidates in the race to replace Newsom, the clearest front-runner may still be Kamala Harris.

Despite more than a dozen declared candidates in the race to replace Newsom, the clearest front-runner may still be Kamala Harris.

Despite more than a dozen declared candidates in the race to replace Newsom, the clearest front-runner may still be Kamala Harris.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- California Democrats are hoping to rally momentum following disappointing results in the 2024 election and begin defining their leadership beyond Governor Gavin Newsom, who is termed out in 2026.

The question of party leadership was front in center at the California Democratic Party convention in Anaheim over the weekend. Despite more than a dozen declared candidates in the race to replace Newsom, the clearest front-runner may still be on the sidelines: former Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 2026 gubernatorial race is already packed with more than a dozen Democratic and Republican candidates combined, but none have emerged as a dominant contender.

VIDEO: Harris accuses Trump of 'wholesale abandonment' of American ideals in major post-election speech

"Instead of an administration working to advance America's highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals," Harris said.

"If Harris did decide to run, she would still be a very strong front-runner," said UC Berkeley political professor Dan Schnur. "But she'd probably have the most uphill fight of any front-runner that I've ever seen in politics, California or elsewhere."

Harris did not attend the convention in her home state, but appeared in a brief video to attendees.

"Our fight to advance freedom and justice must continue," Harris said in a pre-recorded message.

Some political analysts say that Harris's fate could be intertwined with mounting questions about former President Joe Biden's cognitive health.

"The biggest challenge for Harris is the Joe Biden question," said Schnur. "What did she know and when did she know it?"

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa - a 2026 candidate for California governor - recently slammed both Harris and Biden's former health secretary for not being transparent about the president's health at the end of his term.

RELATED: Who's running for CA governor to replace termed-out Gavin Newsom? Here's a look at field - so far

"Voters deserve to know the truth: what did Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra know, when did they know it, and most importantly, why didn't either of them speak out?" Villaraigosa said in a statement. "This cover-up directly led to a second Donald Trump term - and as a result, all Californians are paying the price."

Becerra is also running for governor.

Harris is expected to make a decision about her political future by the end of the summer.

Democrats recalibrate after 2024 losses

The convention wasn't just about who's next, but what's next.

Despite their dominance in California politics, Democrats used the convention to reflect on their performance in the 2024 national elections. Speakers urged the party to reconnect with working-class voters and address top issues like affordability and homelessness.

"Every Democratic candidate is going to spend a lot of time talking about Donald Trump," Schnur told ABC7 News. "But Californians are looking for a candidate who can articulate a vision on affordability, housing, and cost of living."

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a headliner at the event and Harris' 2024 running mate, didn't mince words.

"Somewhere we strayed from our North Star," Walz told the crowd. "Trump and the Republicans are going to screw stuff up. Enough with the working class. We're going to have an opportunity to be their champions."