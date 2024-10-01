California DMV drops written test requirement for most drivers 70 and older renewing their license

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you need to renew your license, there has been some changes regarding the written knowledge test.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that drivers 70 and older whose licenses expire in 2024 and beyond will no longer be required to take a written knowledge test starting Tuesday.

However, an office visit is still required for a vision exam and an updated photo.

The DMV said some renewal notices for drivers with licenses that expire this year may say a knowledge test is required, but it will be waived during the in-office visit.

"All drivers have been required to take a written test once they turn 70 as a policy requirement and not a requirement of law," said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement. "We are eliminating the written knowledge test for those without traffic violations on their record to improve customer service. If thousands fewer people need to visit the DMV, or can spend less time in an office, the people who need to take care of their business in one of our offices can be better served."

First time drivers and those new to California will still be required to take a knowledge test as will those renewal customers with poor driving records.

