Small, 3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast near Manhattan Beach

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck about 9 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck about 9 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck about 9 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 has struck about 9 miles west of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 rattled parts of Los Angeles today, but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake struck at 12:15 p.m. about nine miles offshore of Manhattan Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor, centered seven miles deep, was felt across the L.A. basin, from the South Bay to West Los Angeles.

No calls for help or reports of damage were received, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.