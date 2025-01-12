Pasadena Chorale continues rehearsing after Eaton Fire destroys longtime meeting place in Altadena

Tragically, many in the choir not only lost their special venue but also their homes.

ALTADENA, Calif. -- A Los Angeles-area choir is rising from the ashes of the Eaton Fire.

The Pasadena Chorale, a blended group of people of different walks of faith, typically meets in the historic Altadena Community Church.

That historic church, which has been their meeting spot since 2009, was destroyed in the violent Eaton Fire.

Tragically, many in this choir not only lost this special venue but also their homes. Many are displaced and staying with friends or are living in fear on the edge of an evacuation zone.

What they haven't lost is their community love and dedication to uniting in song to lift one another up.

The choir is continuing to meet at the Church of the Brethren in La Verne.