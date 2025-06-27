Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Fox News for $787M in defamation case, claiming host lied about Trump call

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has filed a lawsuit against Fox News for defamation. He's asking for $787 million in monetary damages.

The governor alleges a Fox News host claimed that Newsom lied about his phone calls with President Donald Trump, who ordered National Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this month.

The lawsuit filed Friday says host Jesse Watters used an edited clip of Trump's remarks to falsely claim that Newsom lied about the call.

The amount of monetary damages is nearly identical to Dominion Voting's defamation settlement with Fox News from 2023.

According to Newsom's lawyers, he is prepared to drop the lawsuit if Fox retracts its claims and Watters apologizes to him on air.