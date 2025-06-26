California hate crimes rise 2.7% in 2024; biggest jump against LGBTQ+ and Jewish communities

FRESNO, Calif. -- More Californians have experienced a hate crime in the last year.

The state's Attorney General, Rob Bonta, sharing in a report Wednesday hate crimes increased by 2.7% from 2023 to 2024.

The biggest jump was acts against the LGBTQ+ community, which rose by 13.9%.

Judging by the Cover: A Bookstore in downtown Fresno felt that surge.

"We ended up getting rid of Facebook completely because it was a hotbed for hate" co-owner of Judging by the Cover: A Bookstore, Ashley Mireles-Guerrero said.

The store carries a wide range of books-showcasing minority and queer authors and themes.

"We know that our community, which is a majority minority community, is looking for books about people like them, and so when folks come into the store, they see themselves on the shelves," Mireles-Guerrero stated.

Those books have been the target of recent hate, even threatening phone calls.

"Saying they wanted to get our books, destroy or burn them," she explained.

While the LGBTQ+ community saw the biggest increase in hate crimes, acts against the Jewish community in the state saw the second largest jump of 7.3%.

"For many of us, it's always been a concern," Rabbi Rick Winer with Temple Beth Israel said.

Winer says the community has received alarming threats.

"We've had bomb threats, we've had an incident of swatting and threats to harm community members," he explained.

He says those numbers are underreported, so it's important to speak up if you see or hear something that could be a hate crime.

"Even though it may be something that doesn't seem too big, we need to know about it," Winer stated.

Bonta's office is advising anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a hate crime to notify law enforcement, get medical treatment if needed, and take notes or pictures of the scene.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, X and Instagram.