Cal/OSHA investigating Knott's Berry Farm ride malfunction that stranded 22 people

Twenty-two riders were rescued after being stuck on a ride at Knott's Berry Farm for over two hours Monday.

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Cal/OSHA investigators are now working to determine what went wrong after a ride malfunctioned at Knott's Berry Farm on Monday leaving nearly a dozen people stuck for over two hours.

Twenty-two people were aboard the Sol Spin ride when it stopped mid-cycle. Riders were stuck in the air for nearly two and a half hours.

The ride was stuck in a horizontal position, with some riders seen leaning sideways. None appeared to be hanging upside down.

Mechanics were eventually able to crank the ride down.

"We followed the ride manufacturer's and Knott's emergency procedures to safely evacuate the 22 guests by 4:30," a statement from Knott's Berry Farm read.

Two women were treated and released from the hospital.

Cal/OSHA's Amusement Ride and Tramway unit is now leading the investigation.