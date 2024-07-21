SoCal politicians react to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local reaction is pouring in after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

Here are statements from California politicians on the president's announcement.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

"It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father-and the kind of man-he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe's leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

"With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

"I am honored to have the President's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party-and unite our nation-to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

"We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win."

U.S. Representative and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11)

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

"President Biden has been one of the most successful and consequential Presidents in American history - and Anglenos have benefited directly from his leadership.

"His partnership was essential in unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles decreasing for the first time in years. He has helped provide Angelenos with health care, lower prescription drug costs, stronger infrastructure, an expanded public transportation system, and a greener Los Angeles. Just this week, we celebrated more than $70 million in federal investments to expand LA Metro's electric bus fleet as we prepare to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. President Biden also defeated the most divisive President in history whose agenda weakened America's economy, health and international standing throughout the world.

"I know that this work will continue through the remainder of the President's term, and I look forward to continuing to partner with him and Vice President Harris to deliver results for those whom we serve. On behalf of the people of Los Angeles, I want to thank President Biden for his continuing service to this city, this state and this nation."

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla

"Today, President Biden put our country first, as he has done throughout his public service career.

"During his presidency, he led the nation out of a crippling pandemic and revived our economy with record job creation and historic low unemployment. He delivered transformational bipartisan victories to invest in our infrastructure and lower costs for working families. And he restored America's leadership on the world stage by defending democracy in Ukraine.

"Angela and I are deeply grateful for his years of friendship and partnership to improve the lives of Californians. Thank you, Mr. President."

U.S. Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)

"As he has done throughout his public service career, President Biden is once again prioritizing the American people and doing all possible to secure the strongest, brightest and most stable future for our nation.

"With heart and humility, the president has used his time in the White House to usher in transformative change. From the Inflation Reduction Act's lowering of prescription drug costs and largest climate investment in history to tens of billions of dollars to improve California from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to signing my electric vehicle tax credit into law, defending abortion access, protecting the LGBTQ+ community, championing civil rights and much more, President Biden's agenda has lifted us up. We're all better off for his service.

"The president's decision to step aside is bigger than one election or one candidate-it is about the kind of country we want to be in the long run. Now is the time to unify and continue Democrats' longtime fight for working people across this country. In the days and weeks to come, we must work together to bring our nation toward a more perfect union and away from the horrifying Project 2025 vision that Republicans are trying to enact."

L.A. County Democratic Party Chair Mark Ramos

"Incredible leadership and steadfast moral character are how I describe President Joe Biden. His policies and legislative victories guided us through a dark time in our history and laid the foundation for returning manufacturing jobs to our country. His presidency was the steady hand we needed to prepare our country for a prosperous future and a better tomorrow for working people in America.

"Now, we must continue carrying forward his legacy into a new chapter of leadership for the Democratic party and America. President Biden, the American people thank you for your leadership, commitment to upholding our democratic values, and years of leading the fight for freedom for all people."

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn

"From the first time Vice President Biden called me when my mother passed in 2011, to my experience working with Congress, I've seen nothing but a man who is kind, compassionate, and always puts people and his country first."

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (CA-36)

"Thrilled President @JoeBiden endorsed the most amazing and historic Vice President in history, for President: @KamalaHarris. Four years ago I was the first Member of Congress to endorse Kamala for President. VP Harris will be the Democratic nominee and she will win in Nov."

U.S. Congresswoman Nanette D. Barragán (CA-44)

"President Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in American history. I'm proud to have worked so closely with his Administration on so many of these historic achievements. Democrats will work to ensure his legacy is secure and will support @POTUS and @VP Kamala Harris as the party moves forward, unified, in our efforts to put the American people over politics."