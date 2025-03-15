California Service Corps recruiting 10,000 members for paid community service

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Service Corps is recruiting 10,000 members for paid positions tackling key community issues, including climate change, education, food insecurity and disaster response.

"We created the California Service Corps to give Californians a chance to address critical challenges, get paid for their efforts, and build skills for their careers," said Josh Fryday, chief service officer and director of the Governor's Office of Service and Community Engagement.

The hiring announcement took place at the L.A. Food Bank, where corps members shared their experiences.

Ashley Hernandez, a college student, described her role: "As a full-time student, I dedicate a few hours each week at the Food Bank, sorting produce, palletizing food kits and assisting with volunteer events. Every task contributes to something bigger."

Corps members play a vital role in disaster relief, from aiding wildfire victims to supporting food distribution efforts. They are also involved in conservation projects.

"I work in forests daily, planting trees, removing invasive species and helping prevent wildfires," said Emily, a member of the California Climate Action Corps.

The program offers opportunities in education, social services and disaster relief. For Matthew Martinez, AmeriCorps was a launchpad to a career. He now manages programs for the American Red Cross.

"AmeriCorps is a national service, like the Peace Corps or military. It's an honored commitment that employers recognize," Martinez said.

The California Service Corps is recruiting now. Learn more at CAServiceCorps.com.