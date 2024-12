California State Capitol building evacuated after bomb threat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- The California State Capitol building in Sacramento was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat, officials said.

A staffer for state Sen. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) confirmed that everyone inside the Capitol building was ordered to leave.

Details of how the bomb threat was received were not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.