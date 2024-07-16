California State Fair 1st in nation to legally sell cannabis

For the first time ever cannabis is on sale legally at a state fair in the US, with an exhibit and lounge at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- For the first time ever cannabis is on sale legally at a state fair in the United States.

The historic moment was caught on video at the California State Fair in Sacramento.

You can eat it, drink it, or smoke it.

Organizers have been working for years to make it happen.

There's a cannabis exhibit and it's recognized in the fair's Golden Bear Agriculture awards.

They say California has been a pioneer in cannabis cultivation and it's time to recognize one of our premier crops.