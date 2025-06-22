CA state and local officials monitoring for threats after US attack on Iranian nuclear sites

State and local officials are reacting after President Donald Trump announced a U.S. attack on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

In a post on social media, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said California's State Threat Assessment Center is actively monitoring for any potential impacts.

"While there are no specific or credible counter threats we are aware of at this time, we urge everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity," Newsom wrote.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass echoed a similar statement, saying the city is closely monitoring for any threats to public safety.

"There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites," Bass wrote in a post on social media.

The United States struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's war aimed at destroying the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe despite fears of a wider regional conflict.

Addressing the nation from the White House, President Donald Trump asserted that Iran's key nuclear sites were "completely and fully obliterated." There was no independent damage assessment.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the East Room of the White House on Saturday after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites.

It was not clear whether the U.S. would continue attacking Iran alongside its ally Israel, which has been engaged in a nine-day war with Iran. Trump warned Iran that any reprisals against the U.S. would be met with additional strikes.

"There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.