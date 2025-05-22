California state senator from Riverside cited for DUI after crash in state-issued car: report

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California State Sen. Sabrina Cervantes was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence after a car crash in Sacramento, according to a report.

Cervantes, a Democrat from Riverside, issued a statement saying she was T-boned by an SUV while she was driving a state-issued vehicle on Monday, according to our affiliate KXTV.

Investigators said she displayed signs of intoxication and then she was cited for suspected DUI. Authorities reportedly said it was over suspected drug use, not alcohol-related impairment. It's unclear what substances she may have taken, if any.

Toxicology results are pending.

Cervantes said she had no alcohol in her system and claims she was "accosted" and involuntarily detained by officers for several hours.