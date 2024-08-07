California State University system could face $1 billion budget deficit, report says

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California State Universities board of trustees is forecasting a painful year financially.

CSU officials are wrestling with the possibility of a $1 billion deficit for the upcoming school year.

Each university president will be in charge of cutting costs, according to the online education website EdSource.

CSU officials say the budget gap is due to a lack of support for higher education and rising costs.

A plan to reshuffle funding between campuses is in the works.

There is also a proposal to combine Vallejo's Cal Maritime and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to save money.