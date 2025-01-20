Joe Biden and Kamala Harris traveling to California following Trump's inauguration

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kamala Harris and Joe Biden will be in Southern California Monday following President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Harris will be in Los Angeles to meet with those impacted by the devastating wildfires, her office confirmed to ABC News.

According to a Harris aide, the former vice president will visit a local fire station to thank firefighters who have been on the frontlines.

She'll also help distribute food to impacted community members through the World Central Kitchen organization. Harris and former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will then head to their home in Brentwood.

Meanwhile, the Bidens are traveling to Santa Ynez, California, following Trump's inauguration.

"We're leaving office -- we're not leaving the fight," Biden said in his remarks to staffers at Joint Base Andrews before boarding.

"I've been doing this for 50 years, you're the best group of people," Biden said. "It's been the honor of my life to serve as your president."

Biden departed as Trump continued to speak to his supporters at Emancipation Hall.

ABC News contributed to this report.