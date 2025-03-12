'Call Her Daddy' star Alex Cooper to produce her first reality dating series with Hulu

"Call Her Daddy" star Alex Cooper is set to produce "Overboard for Love," a steamy reality dating series on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- On Wednesday, Hulu announced its latest unscripted series "Overboard for Love" (working title) from podcast star Alex Cooper.

The "Call Her Daddy" creator, host and executive producer is taking on reality TV as her production company, Unwell Productions, sets out to produce its first unscripted series.

"This project marks a major milestone for us, perfectly reflecting our vision of creating bold, unfiltered content that pushes boundaries. We've designed a truly unique dating show, and I can't wait for viewers to see what Unwell is capable of," said Cooper.

"Overboard for Love" brings viewers "aboard the ultimate luxury yacht, where sexy singles are ready to mix and mingle... and find love. But there's a twist... gaining access to the yacht's extravagant amenities won't be so simple. As the journey unfolds, romance ignites; alliances form; and hearts are shattered. In the end, only one couple will reign supreme. Who will rise to the top, and who will be left stranded?"

"I'm incredibly excited to be collaborating with Alex and the team at Unwell Productions on their first television project," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. "Alex is a trailblazer who is undoubtedly shaping the future of entertainment, and this is only the beginning of an exciting journey as we welcome her to the family."

The project joins Hulu's original unscripted series slate, including "The Kardashians," "Vanderpump Villa" and "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," streaming now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.