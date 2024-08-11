Caltrain's new all-electric fleet for Bay Area commuters offers cutting-edge public transportation

The new trains are making a landmark shift toward a faster, cleaner public transportation network.

SAN FRANCISO -- A major link for Bay Area commuters, taking a giant leap into the future.

Caltrain debuted its cutting-edge electric fleet on Saturday for VIPs and the governor. The new trains are making a landmark shift toward a faster, cleaner public transportation network.

Nancy Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom were there Saturday to cut the ribbon, on a new, faster, cleaner commute.

Caltrain powered up its new electric fleet of trains, carrying riders for the first time. The $2 billion project, combining local, state and Federal funds, has been decades in the making. It ditches diesel-powered trains for a sleek all-electric fleet.

"This is the most transformative project of its type in a generation. Don't forget that. I know it's almost become the norm, almost expectation in California, a shift towards electrification, low carbon green growth," said Newsom.

A Caltrain video shows an electric train outrunning its diesel predecessor. The railroad says new trains shave about six minutes off the 'express' ride between San Francisco and San Jose, making the trip in about an hour.

"It's about quality of life -- quality of life for families. They don't have to spend so much time in cars," said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Those VIPs took a ride from San Francisco to Millbrae, the first train to carry passengers.

"I used to work out here. I did the commute from Sunnyvale. This is a major upgrade. I'm glad we're going in the way of electric. Such a smooth ride," said Brianna Ramirez.

Starting on Sunday, the public gets to ride. Caltrain says the fleet will be fully electric by next month.