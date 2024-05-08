According to police, he died on Sunday after spending several days in the hospital in critical condition.

Santa Ana man who killed his girlfriend and her uncle before shooting himself identified

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Ana released new details Tuesday in a murder-suicide at a storage facility in which a man killed his girlfriend and her uncle then shot himself.

The incident happened last Thursday just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue.

The woman said her boyfriend, who was identified as 25-year-old Cameron Delani Clark, had stabbed her and her uncle. By the time police arrived, the victims had been stabbed and shot in the upper torso.

The coroner's office identified them as Santa Ana residents Jordan Block, 25, and her uncle, Brian Martin, 64.

Investigators believe Clark shot himself in the head. According to police, he died on Sunday after spending several days in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found a large collection of weapons, including swords and knives, inside Martin's storage unit.

A bloody spear was found at the murder scene. It's unknown whether the weapon was used in the stabbings, but Jessica Chandler, a friend of Martin, said it's likely part of his vast collection of swords and knives.

Chandler said his knowledge of the weapons landed him roles as an expert witness during trials, and he helped train actors in the movie industry.

"He was a collector who loved the information, the story behind each piece that he had," she added. "Each item that he acquired over his lifetime had a background to him, and he was passionate about each one and he could tell you a vast amount of information."

Chandler described Martin as witty, smart and compassionate.

"He was almost like this father figure that you wish you always had," she told Eyewitness News. "And he would have a perspective that would bring love and hope and compassion."

The incident remains under investigation as detectives continue to determine the motive behind the killings.

Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD Homicide Section detectives at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.