'Captain America: Brave New World' arrives on Disney+ May 28 

LOS ANGELES -- "Captain America: Brave New World" is landing on Disney+ May 28, bringing high-stakes action, political intrigue, and the return of Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, now fully stepping into the role of Captain America.

Following the events of "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier," Sam wields the shield in a changed world-one where Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) has become President of the United States.

Any hope for peace is quickly shattered when a mysterious new threat emerges, sending Sam and his ally Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) on a globe-spanning mission.

As they dig deeper into the conspiracy, Sam finds himself face-to-face with one of the most dangerous enemies yet: the Red Hulk.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is streaming on Disney+ May 28.



