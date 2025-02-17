'Captain America' star Anthony Mackie joins the Air Force for an airborne exercise

HOLLYWOOD -- Ahead of the release of his new movie Captain America: Brave New World, star Antony Mackie took to the skies for an unforgettable aerial adventure.

He joined the Air Force's 58th Rescue Squadron for an airborne exercise.

In the comics Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, is a member of the airborne. The unit he was part of is the same one currently stationed at Nellis Air Force Base just outside Las Vegas.

He boarded a military C-130 aircraft. climbed to 12,000 feet, watched the pros jump, and - with some assistance - parachuted safely back to the ground.

Major Jeffrey Edson was part of that moment.

"Looking at his character, he's really one of those quintessential American heroes. And so I think the connection for us is not only that he was a prior member of the unit in his back story but, you know, he embodies things like sacrifice, loyalty to his nation, being ready to go fight evil, to save the good."

Captain America has a connection to the Air Force that feels special for those who serve and know what it means to save a life.

People like Chief Master Sergeant Luis Garcia know that feeling.

"Pararescue doesn't necessarily have a lot of good advertisement. So it's really nice to get that updated view for kids to know that this job exists. And if they want to save lives and they want to do something that's challenging and tough, you know, we obviously now have a movie that is talking about those things."

Supporting our military

"This is who I'm representing and that's what's so great." Said Mackie

"You know, I always try to, in some way, shape or form show some representation or appreciation to the armed forces when I have a movie come or or when I'm in a movie."