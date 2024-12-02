Car crashes into animal hospital building in Woodland Hills, injuring 2 people

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were injured Monday when a driver crashed into an animal hospital building in Woodland Hills.

The Veterinary Cancer Group is located in a strip mall on Ventura Boulevard and Winnetka Avenue.

The car smashed through the front glass windows shortly after 12 p.m. The area is now blocked off with police tape.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. It's not clear if any animals were hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There were no immediate reports of anyone taken into custody.