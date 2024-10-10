Car crashes into South Gate bakery storefront days after it opened for business

The owners of Evelyn's Bakery, which just opened in South Gate, are working on reopening after a car slammed through their store.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- The owners of a new bakery in South Gate are working on reopening after a car slammed through their store.

It stems from a two-car crash at the intersection of Otis Street and Tweedy Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the South Gate Police Department. The collision sent one of the cars careening into the storefront of Evelyn's Bakery.

The business had just opened a few days before. The owner's mother was working inside at the time. Patricia Vazquez said before she knew it, she was on the floor.

"I (heard) something, I don't know what happened... and I ran really fast to the corner and I don't know what happened. When I (woke up), I (was in) the hospital," she said.

People rushed to her aid after she was knocked down by debris but she's expected to be OK.

An unofficial cause of the crash has not been determined, but police say they believe speed was a factor.

Nobody inside the cars was injured.