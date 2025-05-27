Car ends up on top of BMW after hit-and-run crash on 10 Freeway in West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was arrested Monday night after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on the 10 Freeway in West Covina, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. near Azusa Avenue.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows black car crashed on top of a gray BMW.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was sent to the hospital, but their condition is known.

One person was arrested, though further details weren't immediately available.

It's unclear what led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.