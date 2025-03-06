Car fraud scam: Victim pays $23,000 for car that suspects rented on app, Corona police say

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Corona police say they arrested two men involved in an elaborate car fraud scam, in which they allegedly tried to sell a car they rented on an app.

It started when the victim of the scam found a vehicle listing on Craigslist and contacted the seller, according to the Corona Police Department.

The victim paid $23,000 after reviewing what appeared to be legitimate DMV paperwork. But authorities say the registration documents were fake.

Authorities later discovered that the suspects, identified as Sebastian Flores and Lasso Floris, rented the car on the Turo app and then forged a title.

They were arrested on Feb. 26 and are both facing multiple felony charges, including conspiracy, auto theft and fraud. Both men allegedly live in Phoenix but have ties to Southern California.

Investigators believe there are more victims of the scam and are asking them to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (951) 279-3633.