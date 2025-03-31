Car wedged between sheriff cruisers after crash in Orange County

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Monday, March 31, 2025 1:59PM
A driver was trapped after a wild crash in Stanton overnight that involved three Orange County sheriff cruisers.

STANTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was trapped after a wild crash in Stanton overnight that involved three Orange County sheriff cruisers.

The collision happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Orangewood Avenue and Beach Boulevard, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were responding to a car fire when a different car that was traveling at high speed plowed into the patrol vehicles.

The deputies were not injured, but the driver was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

A witness said firefighters had to cut the car open to free the driver.

