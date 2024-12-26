Car shears hydrant creating 100-foot geyser of water in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews in Hollywood had a big cleanup on their hands Thursday after a car sheared a hydrant near a Honda dealership.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m., on Santa Monica Boulevard, at Hudson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The water shot more than 100 feet in the air, but crews were able to eventually shut it off.

LAPD said the driver was able to extricate themselves from the wreckage and was then transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified, was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to LAPD.

It isn't clear if the Honda that hit the hydrant is associated with the Honda dealership. No further details were immediately known.