Guyana's rich flavors come together in Caribbean Gourmet's cozy kitchen

In this episode of "Community Eats," ABC7 Los Angeles' Rachel Brown takes you to the cozy kitchen of Caribbean Gourmet, where people come together for good vibes and good food.

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- This week, you sent us to the cozy kitchen of Caribbean Gourmet, located in the city of San Gabriel's Blossom Market Hall.

"Caribbean people, as a whole, are hospitable," owner Yonette Alleyne said. "And we come together with food."

Alleyne, lovingly referred to by her customers as Auntie Yonette, and her family of cooks are celebrating 10 years of Caribbean Gourmet.

But her dream of sharing her Guyanese culture with the community began on her 11th birthday, when she asked her mom for a chef's coat and cookbook.

She's been unstoppable since.

"I feel very good because even though it's hard work, working in this kind of industry, when people are happy and enjoy the food, it's like it's worth it," Alleyne said, with a laugh. "You know?"

There are jerk chicken and chicken curry, and you've got to order the national dish of Guyana: oxtail stew. The stew is slow cooked, the meat falling right off the bone.

The restaurant also has deliciously prepared, from-scratch sides like rice and peas, plantains, cabbage and roti.

Patties and pastries galore, freshly-squeezed juices, and there are even Halal meats and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options.

Alleyne admits she was nervous to open shop.

"I was scared they would be a little apprehensive to try it and that did not happen," she recalled. "We hit the ground running. We were like, 'Oh my God, we made a good call.'"

And for that, she thanks the San Gabriel community for its continuing support.

Caribbean Gourmet is located at 264 S Mission Dr., in San Gabriel.

The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

The public is encouraged to check out Caribbean Gourmet's annual Guyana Night event on July 26.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.