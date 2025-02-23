Carjacking suspect hospitalized after being struck by oncoming traffic in Sylmar

While police investigated that carjacking crash, another incident unfolded in Sylmar when a DUI suspect crashed into a police car.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A carjacking suspect was hospitalized Saturday night after crashing into multiple cars and being struck by oncoming traffic in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident unfolded around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the 14300 block of Foothill Boulevard.

According to police, a suspect, described only as a man in his 30s, carjacked a vehicle and crashed into at least three other vehicles while fleeing.

One victim from that crash was transported in unknown condition.

The suspect then ran into oncoming traffic and was struck. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition and will be booked for grand theft auto.

No further information was immediately available.

While police investigated that carjacking crash, another incident unfolded in Sylmar.

A suspected DUI driver crashed into a police cruiser that was blocking Foothill Boulevard and Tyler Avenue.

It was reported at around 9:30 p.m. while two officers were outside their vehicle blocking off traffic for the carjacking investigation down the street on Foothill Boulevard.

The driver ignored them and crashed into the police cruiser.

The suspect was taken into custody. No officers were injured.