Carrie Underwood concert special streaming exclusively on Hulu in January

Fans can watch the new 'American Idol' judge's concert special on their own screens! 'CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION' exclusively hits Hulu in January.

LAS VEGAS -- Carrie Underwood fans... take the wheel! The "American Idol" season 4 winner (and new American Idol judge!) is hitting our screens with a new concert special, "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION," exclusively on Hulu.

The singer's hit Las Vegas residency show, "REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency," is a celebration of her career highlights curated specially for fans. Underwood has been performing for three years at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and will finish her reign as the venue's first headliner on April 12, 2025.

The GRAMMY Award-winner's new Hulu special will feature her greatest hits from her 20 years as a critically acclaimed artist. "CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" will have fan favorites, special effects like pyrotechnics and extravagant set pieces. The "Before He Cheats" singer's special doesn't stop there - dancers, aerialists, and a virtual orchestra will also perform to add more country and glamour for fans.

"CARRIE UNDERWOOD: REFLECTION" will start streaming on Hulu in January.

But that's not all! Underwood is going back to her roots 20 years after winning "American Idol" to be a judge on the hit competition series. She makes history as the first-ever alum on the panel, starring alongside judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest.

"American Idol" season 23 premieres on March 9, 2025 on ABC, next day streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.