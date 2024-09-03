Cars on fire, dealership damaged during overnight street takeovers across Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cars were on fire and a dealership was broken into at the scene of two chaotic street takeovers in the Los Angeles area overnight, authorities said.

The first takeover happened around 12:08 a.m. Tuesday at Florence and Normandie avenues in the South L.A. area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police confirmed that a car was set on fire. Video from the scene shows the car engulfed in flames in the middle of the intersection as a crowd of spectators watched from the sidewalk.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported in that incident.

The second takeover happened around 3:30 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street in the University Park area.

The LAPD says that fireworks appeared to be involved in the takeover. Video from the scene shows people running away as a loud boom sounds off in the distance.

The footage also shows another car on fire, but police couldn't say if it was set on fire on purpose or if it was accidental.

Authorities confirmed that somebody broke the windows of a nearby car dealership. Officers walked through the dealership but it did not appear that anything was stolen, and no cars were damaged inside.

Nobody was arrested.