Caught on video: 5 shoplifting suspects lead police on wild chase through San Bernardino County

Police say the suspects led them on a chase with a stolen car out of Downey. They reportedly rammed several cars, including one with kids inside.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Five shoplifting suspects led police on a wild chase through San Bernardino County that started at a shopping center and ended up at a high school.

It happened Monday, Jan. 27, around 4 p.m.

According to the Upland Police Department, officers responded to a report of a theft at the Colonies Crossroads in which five suspects reportedly stole $6,500 worth of merchandise.

"Once officers tried to stop the car, it took off and led us on a pursuit," said police in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police said the suspects' vehicle had been stolen during a robbery and carjacking, and was wanted by the Downey Police Department.

"During their attempt to get away, they intentionally rammed another vehicle (that had kids in it) to get through, followed by hitting a second vehicle," said police.

The suspects ultimately stopped on the 15 Freeway, just east of Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga, and took off running.

Police said one of the suspects was caught immediately, but the remaining four continued running and tried to go inside the school.

Soon after, all five suspects, who were described only as four adults and a 17-year-old, were arrested and booked on several charges, including commercial burglary, conspiracy, felony evading, felony child endangerment, resisting arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they'll also be facing felonies in Los Angeles County.

The incident remains under investigation.