Celebrate Lunar New Year with the 47th Annual LA Chinatown Firecracker

Celebrating 47 years, the LA Chinatown Firecracker is one of the largest and oldest running races in the US.

The upcoming Lunar New Year commemoration includes run, walk, cycling and dog walk events held over the weekend of March 8 & 9 at the historic Los Angeles Chinatown Plaza.

Registration is open for the Year of the Snake 47th Annual L.A. Chinatown Firecracker with a choice to participate in-person or virtually.

Each registered participant receives a commemorative 2025 Firecracker race bib, exclusive collectible finisher's medal, limited edition t-shirt (Paw'er Dogs receive their own commemorative Firecracker t-shirt), goody bag, and much more.

All registered participants 21+ years of age are also eligible for one complimentary beer at the Beer Garden.

In addition, participants and their guests will enjoy the Lunar New Year Celebration in the heart of historic Chinatown with an opening ceremony filled with lion dancers and the traditional lighting of 100,000 firecrackers.

The Firecracker festival includes vendors and booths, including our own ABC7 Street Team.

For more information, go to firecracker10k.org.