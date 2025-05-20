Fiesta Hermosa returns this Memorial Day weekend

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce has something fun in store for Memorial Day weekend! Fiesta Hermosa is returning this Saturday, May 24, through Monday, May 26.

The festival will take place downtown Hermosa Beach area from Valley Drive to the shoreline.

The ABC7 Street Team will be there handing out ABC7-branded swag with our prize wheel, including exclusive Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb merch. There will also be a free photo booth to capture your holiday memories.

There will be three days filled with family-friendly activities, live music, shopping booths from local vendors, and carnival rides.

This year's carnival will have live music by the young musicians from South Bay Music Connection and Coast Music. There will be several rides, games, and exhibits from local nonprofits.

The Makers Mercado will display over 250 shopping vendors as well as brand activations and pop-up markets.

Festivalgoers can expect multiple stages featuring upcoming local talent in the Southern California area. The Acoustic Stage will feature artists TJ Kowalchuk, Zeal Levin, and G.B. Young. The Java Man Stage will have performers Abracadabra and Randi Samora.

For the 21 and up crowd, there will be a beer garden with featured beverages from Uncorked Wines, Kona Big Wave, Hermosa Brewing Company, Nosotros Tequila and Mezcal, and more. There will be a $10 per day cover charge that grants guests unlimited in-and-out access, yard games, and live music from DJ Flavia, Yachtzee, and Bonfire.

Additional activities includes a Sunset Vibes Silent Disco starting Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and a Memorial Day Ceremony on the Acoustic stage on Monday.

This event is free admission for all ages. Free shuttle and remote parking services will be available the entire event.

For more information or if you would like to attend this event, click here.