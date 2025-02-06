Celebrating Black History Month: OC's Black History Parade Founder Helen Shipp

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Helen Shipp's impact and long-lasting legacy on Orange County and its Black residents is seen throughout the community.

Her youngest son Dwayne Shipp said, "She gave the community hope. She was a voice of the village."

The streets outside her Santa Ana home are dedicated in her honor.

The intersection is designated as Helen Shipp Way and Black History Square.

Dwayne said it's amazing to see.

Shipp founded the county's first Black History parade on Feb. 9, 1980.

"When there was a time when there was nothing going on for Blacks in this city she made it possible for everyone to have something to be a part of," Dwayne said.

Only eight entries took part in the festivities that first year.

On its 45th anniversary this month Dwayne, who also serves at president of the OC Heritage Council, said more than 100 entries participated.

"So when you say 'OC' for me it stands for 'One Community' and 'Our Community' so our community needs to come together and help to continue to grow this," Dwayne said.

Shipp is recognized as a trailblazer who dedicated her life to uplifting and empowering the Black community.

Another one of her children, Curtis Shipp said, "It's better to be in the position of being a blessing to someone then being in a position of needing a blessing."

Shipp passed in January 2018 but her mission and vision will continue through those she's inspired. Curtis said, "A lot of people are driven by different things but my mom was driven by only one thing; is bringing people together, showing as much love as love as she could to anyone." The Shipp family's goal is for the parade to continue as long as possible.

They also want it to be recognized as California's official Black History Parade in the next five years.