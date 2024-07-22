Kamala Harris campaign embraces support of Charli XCX after viral 'brat' endorsement

In a possible boost to her street cred with young voters, the Kamala Harris campaign is embracing the backing of singer Charli XCX and leaning into some of the other memes that have long circulated about the vice president.

Just hours after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign and endorsed Harris for the Democratic nod, Charli XCX posted on X "kamala IS brat." The post got more than 10 million views, with about 200,000 likes.

The Harris campaign quickly welcomed the singer's support, transforming the profile pic on the Kamala HQ X feed into the green background and letter style matching the singer's "Brat" album cover.

After Charli XCX released the "Brat" album on June 7, some fans went so far as to dub this the summer of Brat. In a TikTok video, the singer explained what she means by "brat":

"You're just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like does dumb things. But it's brat. You're brat. That's brat"

Charli XCX attends the Met Gala on May 6, 2024, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The viral linking of Harris to the album exploded on Sunday, with some fans producing videos that combined clips of Harris with songs from the album, and even remixes featuring audio of Harris speaking.

Other memes that have circulated about Harris in the past have picked up new momentum, including references to a May 10, 2023 speech in which she recalled her mother once saying to her "Do you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?"

Republicans have used the clip to make fun of Harris, but supporters have embraced the quote.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis showed his backing for the party's new frontrunner simply by posting emojis of a coconut, a palm tree and an American flag.