Chase of carjacking suspects ends on 710 Freeway after spike strip shreds tire

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase through Los Angeles Wednesday night ended when two carjacking suspects tried to outrun authorities after a spike strip punctured a tire on their car.

The pursuit ended around 10 p.m. on the 710 Freeway near the Alondra Boulevard exit in Long Beach.

A successful spike strip attempt on the suspects' Nissan vehicle forced the driver to briefly flee on a shredded tire.

After coming to a stop, the driver and passenger quickly abandoned the vehicle and tried to run away. However, they were soon taken into custody.

During the chase, the driver reached speeds of up to 120 mph on the freeway. The passenger was also seen hanging out of the window and appeared to taunt authorities.