2 hospitalized after chase ends in rollover crash on 101 Freeway in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway in Camarillo overnight.

The incident unfolded around 12:03 a.m. Sunday after deputies tried to pull over a Toyota 4Runner for driving without headlights at Peoples Avenue and Barry Street, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle also matched the description of one that was involved in a retail theft about 30 minutes before, authorities said. Additional details about that incident were not available.

The suspects fled as a deputy approached the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued.

The chase abruptly ended after the driver made a sharp left turn and slammed into the center median on the 101 Freeway, causing the car to roll over.

Both occupants in the 4Runner were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.