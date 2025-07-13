Chase involving suspected stolen car ends with PIT maneuver, crash in DTLA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The chase of a possibly stolen vehicle came to a crashing end in downtown Los Angeles this weekend.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, with the chase ending in the area of 111th and Figueroa streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. Los Angeles police initiated the pursuit before requesting help from the CHP.

Video captured the moment the suspect's car spun out and crashed after an officer performed a PIT maneuver near an on-ramp close to Crypto.com Arena.

At least two people who were in the car were detained.

No one was injured in the pursuit or crash.