Fleeing suspect in BMW slams into innocent driver in Chinatown, new video shows

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released video of the moment a fleeing suspect in a BMW crashed into a Prius and left an innocent driver with critical injuries.

The crash happened Aug. 31 around 4:50 p.m. after police initiated a pursuit of a BMW near Fourth and Soto streets. Police said officers spotted a man with a ski mask and armed with a gun jump into the BMW with a known gang member.

The chase went through the 10 and 101 freeways before the driver exited on Mission Road. Due to dangerous driving, police said an airship began tracking the car.

Later on, the driver lost control and crashed into a Toyota Prius vehicle near Spring and Ann streets in Chinatown. Footage released by police shows the BMW spin out of control and hit the front of the Prius. The Prius then slammed into a nearby building.

The Prius driver was hospitalized with critical injuries, police said.

Police arrested the 17-year-old driver of the BMW on suspicion of felony evading. Two of the three passengers in the BMW were hospitalized.

Nitrous oxide and stolen checks were found inside the BMW, police said.