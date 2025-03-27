Chase: Suspect drives on 101 Freeway with rear bumper hanging off during chaotic pursuit

A suspect driving a damaged car led authorities on a chaotic chase on the 101 Freeway before pulling into a parking structure of a popular shopping complex in North Hollywood.

A suspect driving a damaged car led authorities on a chaotic chase on the 101 Freeway before pulling into a parking structure of a popular shopping complex in North Hollywood.

A suspect driving a damaged car led authorities on a chaotic chase on the 101 Freeway before pulling into a parking structure of a popular shopping complex in North Hollywood.

A suspect driving a damaged car led authorities on a chaotic chase on the 101 Freeway before pulling into a parking structure of a popular shopping complex in North Hollywood.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect driving a damaged car led authorities on a chaotic chase on the 101 Freeway before pulling into a parking structure of a popular shopping complex in North Hollywood.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday when the suspect was driving on the northbound 101 amid rush hour traffic while approaching the San Fernando Valley.

The car's rear-bumper was hanging off as the suspect was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver then transitioned onto the 170 Freeway, exited on Oxnard Street and entered the parking structure of the NoHo West complex.

It's unclear if authorities were able to make an arrest after the driver went into the parking structure.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for driving on the right shoulder.