Chase suspect driving wrong-way crashes into oncoming traffic on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into several cars on the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area.

Police were in pursuit of a white van around 5 a.m. after the driver reportedly rammed into police cars in the Venice area. At least two LAPD officers received minor injuries.

AIR7 HD got over the chase on the 405 Freeway as officers tried to perform multiple PIT maneuvers at high speeds without success.

At one point, the driver turned around and started driving the wrong-way on northbound lanes of the freeway with several patrol vehicles close behind.

The suspect drove erratically as they swerved past oncoming traffic. The chase ended when the driver of the white van violently collided head-on into a group of cars that had been stopped by police at Wilshire Boulevard.

The driver crashed into at least three cars and a semi-truck before climbing out of the van and on top of the semi-truck's hood. Police closed in on foot and took the suspect into custody.

It appears the innocent drivers who were hit only sustained minor injuries.

Most northbound lanes were shut down in the aftermath of the chase.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.