High-speed chase ends in dramatic crash on 210 Fwy in La Crescenta; all EB lanes closed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-speed chase ended with a violent crash Friday morning on the 210 Freeway in La Crescenta, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes.

The collision occurred after a driver led California Highway Patrol officers through the San Fernando Valley.

The pursuit originated in Ventura County and made its way into Los Angeles on the 118 Freeway, moving onto surface streets before returning to the freeway and reaching speeds over more than 100 mph.

Shortly after 11 a.m. the suspect crashed on the 210 Freeway and the mangled car came to a stop in the middle of lanes.

Officers approached the vehicle on foot as all eastbound traffic was stopped. They were later joined by responding firefighter-paramedics, who attended to the injured suspect.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known, but a significant amount of blood was visible on the ground.

Whether any other drivers were injured was unclear.