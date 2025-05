Chase: Suspected DUI driver leading LAPD on wild pursuit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A DUI suspect is leading Los Angeles police on a chase across the city Thursday evening.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just before 9 p.m. as the suspect fled on the 170 Freeway.

The driver transitioned onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood and then got onto surface streets. The driver is continuing to flee in downtown L.A.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.