Chauncy Glover, KCBS/KCAL news anchor, dies at age 39

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chauncy Glover, a news anchor at the television stations KCBS and KCAL in Los Angeles, has died at the age of 39.

The death was announced on KCAL on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother - he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him," the family said in a statement.

A native of Athens, Alabama, Glover co-anchored with Pat Harvey on both of the duopoly's stations and alongside Suzie Suh on KCAL, according to his official profile page.

Glover joined KCAL News in October 2023 after working at KABC-TV's sister station KTRK-TV in Houston for eight years.

At KTRK, he started as the weekend morning anchor and was promoted in 2018, becoming the station's first Black male main evening anchor.

Chauncy Glover is seen in an undated photo on the KCBS website. CBS News

Chauncy "was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini 'anchor desk' for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church," his KTRK biography said. He later studied broadcast journalism, music and theatre at Alabama's Troy University.

Chauncy notably created a mentorship program for young men. He started the Chauncy Glover Project, dedicated to teaching young men acts of kindness and leadership. CGP proudly sent more than 350 boys to college and mentored more than 1,000 young men.

Before his tenure in Houston, he worked at WDIV in Detroit, Michigan; WTVM in Columbus, Georgia; and CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Chauncy studied Broadcast Journalism, Music and Theatre at Troy University.

Glover was the recipient of three Emmys, among other professional awards.