Children participate in protest at Alhambra Park, decrying federal immigration raids

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of elementary-school-age children participated in a protest at Alhambra Park, where they decried recent raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies.

"I don't want ICE taking people anymore," said second-grade student Natalia.

"To start protesting about all the bad stuff that's happening -- people getting taken," said Aden, who is in the sixth grade.

Students from a dual immersion program in South Pasadena came together Saturday at Alhambra Park for a peaceful protest against the ongoing federal immigration raids.

"We just want to bring awareness to the beauty of what other ethnicities, other languages, other people, can bring," said Emma Marin, a dual immersion teacher for the South Pasadena School District.

Many of the elementary school students made their own posters and raised them up with pride.

"I like the fact that it's peaceful, more peaceful than other protests," said Siena, a dual immersion student.

"My poster says 'Familias Unidas,' which in English means united families. It makes me feel kinda happy because I'm doing something that I really want to do and fight for," Aden said.

Parents say this protest teaches their children an important lesson.

"We have to show these kids that we have a voice that we don't have to just be silent and we want to show that there is solidarity," said Patrick Jimenez.

"It's very positive, very light-hearted, very loving, very unifying," Marin said.