Police bust burglary ring targeting UPS trucks across San Bernardino County

Police arrested five people in a burglary crew targeting UPS trucks across San Bernardino County on Thursday.

Detectives were investigating the string of organized thefts and were able to identify some of the suspects and their vehicles, Chino police said.

Investigators tracked down the crew as the suspects covered their license plates and followed a UPS delivery truck.

Video from Chino police showed the suspects break into the parked truck. Officers then quickly moved in to arrest the suspects, who tried to run from the scene.

All five suspects were taken into custody.